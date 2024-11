Uitblinker Reijnders leidt AC Milan naar winst bij bekerhouder Real Madrid

OptaJohan @ OptaJohan

98% - @acmilan's Tijani Reijnders (52 passes, 98% completed) became the first midfielder to attempt 50+ passes against Real Madrid in a Champions League match and complete at least 98 percent of them since Blaise Matuidi in 2015 (55 passes for PSG, also 98%). Tidy. https://t.co/O2z7JYrHMn