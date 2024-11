Barcelona (met honderdste van Lewandowski) en Atalanta doen goede zaken, Inter aan kop

OptaJose @ OptaJose

100 - Robert Lewandowski is the third player to reach 100 goals in Champions League, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, being the one among the three that has needed the fewest shots to reach that figure (451, against 527 for Messi and 793 for Cristiano). Legend. https://t.co/lhDlMhA9Bv