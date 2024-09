Zeker 30 doden en miljoenen mensen zonder stroom in VS door tropische storm Helene

HCSO @ HCSOSheriff

๐Ÿšจ๐“๐ž๐ž๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ž๐๐Ÿšจ #teamHCSO sprung into action when one teenager was left stranded after attempting to drive through flooded waters on Racetrack Road near Lafayette Boulevard. We are glad we were able to get her to safety and out of harmโ€™s way. https://t.co/ICvVhRWQ6D