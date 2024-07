Humphries maatje te groot voor Van Gerwen in finale World Matchplay

PDC Darts @ OfficialPDC

HUMPHRIES IS THE CHAMPION! 🏆 Luke Humphries beats Michael van Gerwen to win his first World Matchplay title! 👏 A double-double finish to win it! 🤯 📺 https://t.co/ETSHShs52H #WMDarts | Final https://t.co/rEvm057wZp