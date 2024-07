Guten Morgen EURO 2024: Belgen zetten Mbappé en Frankrijk op scherp

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 @ EvertonNewsFeed

The Belgian FA have had to apologise after a video of Amadou Onana chanting that he will “tackle Kylian Mbappe in the shin” was released by Belgian comedian Pablo Andres https://t.co/inKSDhuewY