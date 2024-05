Oud-winnaar Van Rijthoven maakt na lang blessureleed rentree in Rosmalen

Libéma Open🎾 @ LibemaOpen

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗺 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗶𝗷𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱 🃏 Tim van Rijthoven has received a wildcard for Libéma Open. In 2022, he surprised friend and foe by winning the singles title. Happy to see you return champ! 🔥 #LibemaOpen #LO2024 https://t.co/os83CVyCsv