Oud-PSV'er en Mexicaans recordinternational Guardado stopt met voetballen

🚨🇲🇽 BREAKING: Mexico legend Andres Guardado has announced his retirement from professional football after 20 years of career. He retires as one of the greatest Mexican players ever; thank you for everything, Principito! @AGuardado18 👑 https://t.co/qFqBgFO2Ik