Woede in Israël over geweld tegen Maccabi-supporters, extra vluchten vanuit Amsterdam

Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון @ dannydanon

We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024. These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world… https://t.co/Yh3dJevW8w https://t.co/LwMC6q1Grf