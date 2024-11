Iraanse vrouw gearresteerd na protest in ondergoed: 'Nooit eerder gezien'

Imtiaz Mahmood @ ImtiazMadmood

Her name is Miss Ahoo Daryaei (آهو_دریایی). They'll not kill her as she has become an icon within two days. Islamic regime is playing it down by declaring her a mental illness case and admitted her in a mental institution for treatment. Freedom of women in Islam is mental… https://t.co/drJvkJOCzs https://t.co/haTmiFkyZI