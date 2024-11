Duizenden Ieren wachten door nepbericht tevergeefs op Halloweenparade 

Bertie Brosnan @ BrosnanBertie

The SCAM Halloween Parade in Dublin City Centre (everyone was ghosted 📷) Definitely thousands, potentially into 10's of thousands, showed up. This happened on the 31st of October from 7pm at the top of O'Connell Street in Dublin City. #halloweenparade #hoaxparade https://t.co/ldt2Skr2CI