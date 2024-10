Na Vollering ook Reusser weg bij SD Worx, Van den Broek-Blaak verlengt juist

Team SD Worx - Protime @ teamsdworx

Team news! ✒️🤩 Chantal van den Broek - Blaak wants to show red-white-blue in her final year "The drive is there to get everything out one more time. 2025 will be my last year of racing. It will be my eleventh year with this team. I sorted out for myself whether I still wanted…