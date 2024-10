Veel nepnieuws over misbruikzaak Diddy: 'Op internet wint leugen van waarheid'

Bill McCarthy @ billdmccarthy

Now Donald Trump has shared this doctored image purporting to show Kamala Harris with Sean "Diddy" Combs following the rapper's indictment. The original, unaltered photo showed her in 2001 with talk show host Montel Williams, whom she briefly dated. https://t.co/EgRQwRZlKC https://t.co/vokWaywoWT