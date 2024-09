Schoof belooft Zelensky 'blijvende steun en betrokkenheid' bij bezoek aan Oekraïne

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський @ ZelenskyyUa

Without exaggeration, the leadership of the Netherlands has helped Ukraine protect thousands and thousands of lives. Our relations are stronger than ever. We stand shoulder to shoulder in the pursuit of a just and lasting peace. @MinPres 🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱 https://t.co/Yw0dfQbNKX