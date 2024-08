Djokovic boekt historische 90ste US Open-zege en is door naar volgende ronde

TENNIS @ Tennis

DID YOU KNOW❓ With his *90th* career win at the US Open, 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has become the first tennis player EVER, male OR female, to record 90 or more career wins at all four Grand Slam events. 💥💥💥💥 He was already the only player ever with 80 or more wins at all of them: