Wat je niet zag, maar wél gebeurde in Vuelta: valpartij door overstekende ree

What a five minutes we had🤦🏽‍♂️ 2’ later, another deer🦌 jumped over the doctor car almost hitting @TxominJ again and a third deer jumped over our car getting stuck between the bikes and breaking a lot of material🤦🏽‍♂️😳 #LaVuelta24 I couldn't believe it, it seemed like a joke😮😵‍💫 https://t.co/lmIJQ0v6cY