Gesink gaat na zijn laatste Vuelta kameraadschap missen: 'Maar ik blijf fietsen'

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta24 Big surprise! 🥹 After an impressive cycling career spanning 18 years, Robert is retiring as a professional cyclist following the Vuelta a España. To honor his career, we surprised him with a unique jersey, two @cervelo bikes and a casual T-shirt. 🙏 https://t.co/b6kKOWbhVl