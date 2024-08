Israëlische rechtbank verlengt voorarrest militairen, verdacht van verkrachting

Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا @ SMohyeddin

Footage is released of Israeli soldiers covering themselves with shields, as they rape a Palestinian hostage at the Sde Teiman torture camp. The unnamed hostage was hospitalized with a torn rectum, broken ribs, ruptured bowels & damaged lungs. https://t.co/b9k46crFLY https://t.co/jctKdaZgf0