Softbalsters kansloos tegen VS, Canada tegenstander in strijd om brons

WBSC ⚾🥎 @ WBSC

👏🥎 Making the most of the heat break. 🇳🇱 Dutch players dancing in between innings. 🔛 Play by Play https://t.co/cS1HXqfu5p 📺 LIVE Streaming https://t.co/1hIixsFn8R #SoftballWorldCupW https://t.co/TJKJz41zcF