Softbalsters op WK na sterke start onderuit tegen drievoudig kampioen Japan

WBSC ⚾🥎 @ WBSC

💪🥎 Upset alert!!! 🇳🇱 Suka Van Gurp with the great slide at home to give the Netherlands a 3-0 lead over Japan 🔛 Play by Play https://t.co/4TvnrYNih1 📺 LIVE Streaming https://t.co/1hIixsFn8R #SoftballWorldCupW https://t.co/oaTJJfQGah