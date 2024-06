Kruijswijk en Van Baarle missen Tour de France na zware val in Dauphiné

Team Visma | Lease a Bike @ vismaleaseabike

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné Following the big crash today, Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk were taken to the hospital. Examinations revealed that Dylan has fractured his collarbone and will need surgery. Steven has a small fracture in his hip that will heal with rest. We’re very… https://t.co/vHjGM3YeXg https://t.co/BNXwNEVxXu