'RSF richt bloedbad aan met zeker 100 doden in dorp Sudan'

Nafisa Eltahir @ nafisaeltahir

The RSF killed at least 100 people in Wad Alnouri village, the largest attack so far on farming villages across Gezira. Citizens sought help from the army, which the RSF claims it was targeting, but the army did not respond. The details so far here: https://t.co/pTNMB2O9Yb https://t.co/6c2CvHxL4y