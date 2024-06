Snelste editie gravelhoogmis Unbound gewonnen door Morton, Havik vierde

UNBOUND Gravel @ unboundgravel

In the fastest finish time in event history, Lachlan Morton takes the victory in 9:11:47. Chad Haga finishes 2nd in a sprint, joining Lachlan in the history books with the second fastest time, 9:11:48. In a sprint for third, Tobias Kongstad bests Piotr Havik. https://t.co/sNm83VHlFX