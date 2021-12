Celstraf Hongkongse mediamagnaat Jimmy Lai om Tiananmen-herdenking

Yonette Joseph @YonetteJo

Jimmy Lai: If commemorating the Tiananmen massacre was a crime, “let me suffer the punishment of this crime, so I may share the burden and glory of those young men and women who shed their blood on June 4.” ⁦@vwang3⁩ ⁦@austinramzy⁩ https://t.co/Mkizqvf87A