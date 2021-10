Juntaleider Myanmar reageert na uitsluiting voor deelname aan regionale top

AAPP (Burma) Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @aapp_burma

Yet another announced prison release by this illegitimate and terrorist-like junta. In #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar, the military tortures innocent civilians to death. All of the at least 7355 behind bars will have been mistreated. These are not concessions, but distractions. https://t.co/1MaL7dOJq9