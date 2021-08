Portugal, België en Luxemburg ontvangen eerste geld EU-herstelfonds

European Commission 🇪🇺 Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @EU_Commission

Let’s #MakeItReal for Belgium, Luxembourg & Portugal! These are the first disbursements of funds under #NextGenerationEU: 🇧🇪 €770 million 🇱🇺 €12.1 million 🇵🇹 €2.2 billion The countries can kick-start implementing the investment and reforms outlined in their #NextGenEU plans.