NikkieTutorials is transgender: 'De community vindt dit heel gaaf'

lucyfurr_drag

GAGGED‼️ Queen Nikkie really just blew our wigs CLEAN OFF😵😵 I would never have guessed but that’s what’s amazing. We all have different journeys and no journey is the same. We are all different and that’s what makes each and every one of us special. So proud of you @nikkietutorials for being authentically YOU❤️ You make me excited for my future💓 #transisbeautiful #nikkietutorials