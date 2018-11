Saudische vrouwen protesteren met kleding binnenstebuiten

Amani Al-Ahmadi @amani_aal

Better believe #SaudiWomen can move mountains. While western women march for their right to choose what to wear. Women in the Middle East are still fighting a system that forces them to wear an abaya. Don’t be a hypocrite and only support a popular narrative. #العباية_المقلوبه 💪🏽 https://t.co/QuXgsZ91hm