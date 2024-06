Vierde Tour voor Van der Poel, Jakobsen met drie landgenoten op jacht naar dagzeges

Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team @ AlpecinDCK

💥 Thrilled for our 4th Tour de France, again with clear goals in mind and that is to get one or more stage wins. And if all goes well, @JasperPhilipsen could have another shot at the green jersey. Find our complete lineup at https://t.co/8MYCgTTZbj #alpecindeceuninck #TDF2024 https://t.co/gI0VfrhamL