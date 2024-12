Trump en Zelensky praten in Parijs over de oorlog in Oekraïne

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський @ ZelenskyyUa

I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace. President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting. We all want… https://t.co/vAutDA46rU https://t.co/eKMtuhp2ZI