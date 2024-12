'Project Pidcock' bij Ineos ten einde, multitalent op weg naar wielerploeg Q36.5?

INEOS Grenadiers @ INEOSGrenadiers

INEOS Grenadiers have today announced an agreement that will see Tom Pidcock leave the team at the end of the season. Thank you for some amazing moments @tompidcock and good luck in the next chapter of your career 👊🤝 https://t.co/5RoFN1eonB https://t.co/bbO0vhAyW5