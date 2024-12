Opnieuw onrustige nacht in Georgische hoofdstad Tbilisi, oppositieleider opgepakt

Coalition 4 Change 🇬🇪🇪🇺 @ CoalitionGEO

BREAKING: Early this morning, the police detained one of the Coalition 4 Change leaders, leader of Girchi-More Freedom party Zurab Girchi Japaridze. This happened on Tamarashvili Avenue, an entire residential district away from the protests. Japaridze was fleeing together with… https://t.co/RY4S24lW8L https://t.co/ZjRyfmtDlN