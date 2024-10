Italiaans skitalent Lorenzi (19) overlijdt na val op training

FIS Alpine @ fisalpine

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for…