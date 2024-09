Van der Poel oppermachtig in openingsrit Luxemburg, eerste zege sinds Roubaix

Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team @ AlpecinDCK

Unfortunately, our riders started only four in the @skodatour Luxembourg this afternoon. Both Jimmy Janssens and Søren Kragh Andersen have fallen ill. Jimmy is struggling with an acute respiratory infection, Søren Kragh has a viral gastro flu. Last minute, our medical staff… https://t.co/4r6ynzE0Lu https://t.co/2jljlk7HX7