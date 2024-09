Oekraïne: Rusland viel graanschip aan op Zwarte Zee

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський @ ZelenskyyUa

Russian missile against a wheat cargo bound for Egypt. Tonight, Russia launched a strike on an ordinary civilian vessel in the Black Sea right after it left Ukrainian territorial waters. Fortunately, there were no casualties, according to preliminary reports. Ukraine is one of… https://t.co/q6p0pz59q5 https://t.co/nNCqNDVfJV