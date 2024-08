Nadal (38) meldt zich af voor US Open, maar gaat nog niet met pensioen

Rafa Nadal @ RafaelNadal

Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories. I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks… https://t.co/dJUKpvm3KF https://t.co/FluGRWUzIp