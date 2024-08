Of olympische roeidominantie in 2028 wordt herhaald? Dat is nog maar de vraag

World Rowing @ WorldRowing

Today, the @LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced officially that the 2028 Olympic Rowing regatta will be staged at the Marine Stadium in Long Beach, CA. As part of this announcement from LA28, it was confirmed that Rowing will take place on the 1932 Olympic Games course.… https://t.co/zNwNsp15f7 https://t.co/FtFluawMiB