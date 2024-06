Brandweerman komt om door noodweer Zuid-Duitsland, ook trein ontspoord

ℹ️MiBaWi🇩🇪🇺🇸🇳🇱🇨🇦🇨🇱🇪🇸🇦🇺🇮🇩🇺🇦🇬🇷🚨 @ Michael45231497

#Germany > A #landslide hit a car and a passenger train in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Württemberg. The slide was ~90 feet wide. The first two wagons of an ICE derailed, but did not fall over. 185 passengers on board and the driver of the car are reported uninjured. 📷 Dirk Hülser https://t.co/jhWQ3hajDu