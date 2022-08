Eeuwenoude menselijke voetsporen gevonden in Amerikaanse woestijn

U.S. Air Force Materiel Command ✈️ @ HQ_AFMC

WOW😮! @usairforce archaeologists discovered 88 human footprints preserved in the alkali flats on the Utah Test & Training Range that they believe date to more than 12,000 years ago! This would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the U.S. https://t.co/EjJZ7lFKKN