The New York Times: doelwit drone-aanval VS blijkt onschuldige hulpverlener

We obtained exclusive footage to identify the last movements of Zemari Ahmadi, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in #Kabul. Running office errands & loading canisters of water into his car, the military might have misinterpreted his actions. ​https://t.co/1Snk3kUq1J