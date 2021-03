Ugandese oppositieleider Wine opnieuw aangehouden

NTV UGANDA Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @ntvuganda

AS IT HAPPENED: This is what our cameras captured as @NUP_Ug President Robert Kyagulanyi and some party members were arrested from downtown Kampala where they were staging what termed as a peaceful protest. #NTVNews #UGDecides2021 Details in #NTVTonight and #NTVAkawungeezi