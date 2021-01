Capitoolbestormer met bizonhoorns opgepakt en aangeklaagd

Justin Schecker Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @WFLAJustin

#Breaking #Florida man Adam Johnson, seen in viral photo during the riot at the US Capitol smiling whiling carrying @SpeakerPelosi’s lectern, has been booked into the @SheriffPinellas jail on a federal warrant, according to jail records. https://t.co/hIs5L2YHJr @WFLA