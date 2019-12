Wonderkind (9) stopt studie TU Eindhoven na 'beschuldiging van plagiaat'

laurent_simons

LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE🤣🤣🤣!!! My studyplan would finish in December, I was on schedule. The University told also the press I will finish end of this year. See also e-mail from Bachelor director to exam committee. Now suddenly after my protest and my planned departure they re telling that it will happen in medio 2020!! Is the TUEindhoven trying to fool the world?! Just Pathetic!! Friday evening the Board Chairman called us that they are sorry and that I can continue my study undisturbed to finish in December...I think they are lying so much, they can not distinguish anymore wath is the truth and what is not....even if I would have been delayed: 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month,...but 7 months??? Come on 😂...seriously...#laurentsimons #justice #thetruth