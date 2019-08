'Saudische activiste weigert ontkennen marteling in ruil voor vrijlating'

Lina Alhathloul (Al-Hathloul) @LinaAlhathloul

Idk what I’m risking by writing this. Maybe it will harm my sister too. But I can’t keep it to myself. Loujain has been proposed a deal : deny the torture and she’ll be free. Whatever happens I am certifying it 1 more time:Loujain has been brutally tortured and sexually harassed.