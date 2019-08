Boze reacties na oproep uit India om met vrouw uit Kashmir te trouwen

Saira Ahmad @SairaaAhmad

. @LiamByrneMP can indian racism get any worse? A BJP MLA telling indians they can nw marry "White Kashmiri Girls" with the scrapping of #Article370 as if Kashmiri girls have becme object of desires of these cannibals. #SaveKashmirFromModi #StandwithKashmir #EndKashmirBlockade