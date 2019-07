Doden bij zelfmoordaanslag in kantoor burgemeester van Mogadishu

𝐎𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐁. 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐚𝐧 // #FreeColdoon @Omarcusmaan

This was earlier today a full event welcoming the new @UNSomalia representative (James swan) at the #Mogadishu municipality. Few hours later this very place has been attacked & killed officials, Mayor @engyarisow is currently injured. #Mogadishu's security what needs to be done?