Succesvolste Australische olympiër McKeon stopt met zwemmen

Congrats @emma_mckeon 💚💛 Our most decorated Olympian has called time on her career with 6 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Olympic level. Thanks for all the memories and inspiring thousands to attempt what they thought wasn’t possible. @DolphinsAUS | @SwimmingAUS https://t.co/nelM53VrCC