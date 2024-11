Zelensky voorzichtig over langeafstandsraketten, Polen verwelkomt versoepeling VS

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський @ ZelenskyyUa

I am deeply grateful to all our partners who support us with air defense systems and missiles. This is a truly global effort. Every time Russia carries out such attacks, it underscores how critical it is that partners don’t leave systems like Patriot and others sitting idle in… https://t.co/yXmA5vo6Gl https://t.co/4VZu4JpzxG