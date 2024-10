Puerto Rico-belediging door Trump-komiek valt slecht bij cruciale groep kiezers

Tony Hinchcliffe @ TonyHinchcliffe

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/0xdMqONkT2 https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k