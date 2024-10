Première van in Auschwitz gecomponeerd wiegeliedje: 'Wat licht in de duisternis'

Auschwitz Memorial @ AuschwitzMuseum

5 August 1907 | A Pole Adam Kopyciński was born in Osielec Podhalański. In #Auschwitz from 8 January 1942. No. 25294 He played piano & lyre in the camp orchestra. In May 1944, he became its conductor. Liberated in Ebensee. After the war the director of the opera in Wrocław. https://t.co/xfTqZoQzBw