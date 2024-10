Zeker zeven doden doordat steiger veerboot instort bij eiland VS

Sumner @ renmusb1

At least 7 dead, multiple injured after gangway collapses on GA's Sapelo Island. At least 20 people went into water around 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a stmt. The number of people injured is not yet known. Sapelo Island is located about 70 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.😖 https://t.co/0ZS2A8d6cD